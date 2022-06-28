Andhra Pradesh: NHPC experts assess damage done to Polavaram diaphragm wall

Project construction details to be reviewed today

The experts from the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) and Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) on Tuesday inspected the Gap-II of the diaphragm wall at the Polavaram irrigation project across the Godavari river to assess the extent of damage done to it.

The Union Ministry of Jal Shakti has been deputing experts from irrigation, soil sciences and hydrology as part of a series of investigations being carried out to assess the extent of damage done to the diaphragm wall during floods.

On Tuesday, the experts led by NHPC Executive Director S.L. Kapil inspected the Gap-II of the diaphragm wall. The experts in geophysics and civil engineering and representatives from various Indian Institute of Technologies (IITs) were also part of the inspection team.

The Union Ministry of Jal Shakti and the PPA would take a call on the damaged diaphragm wall based on the scientific findings and suggestions made by the experts to avoid any technical problems during the construction of the project.

On Wednesday, the experts will review the project construction details with the State government authorities.