Andhra Pradesh: NHAI failed to address woes of sacked Chilakapalem toll gate employees, says CITU

December 31, 2022 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - Srikakulam

‘They could have been provided jobs in nearby toll gates at Madapam and Bhogapuram’

The Hindu Bureau

CITU activists staging a protest on Saturday over the issue of Chikapalem toll gate employees who were removed from service. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) Srikakulam district president Ch. Ammannaidu and secretary P. Tejeswara Rao on Saturday alleged that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) failed to resolve the issue of 106 employees who were sacked from service after the closure of toll gate located near Chilakapalem. Addressing the media, Mr. Ammannaidu said that NHAI authorities removed them without prior notice although it was mandatory to inform them as per Labour Laws.

“The employees have been on relay hunger strike for the last two weeks. But there is no response from the authorities concerned even after submission of representations both in Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam,” Mr. Ammannaidu alleged.

Mr. Tejeswara Rao said that the authorities could have provided jobs to them in nearby toll gates located at Madapam and Bhogapuram. CPI(M) Srikakulam District Secretary D. Govinda Rao asked the State government to look into the issue immediately by holding a meeting with the NHAI officials.

