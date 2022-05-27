Top Andhra Pradesh news developments of the day

Key news developments from Andhra Pradesh on May 27, 2022

Senior CPI (M) leader Brinda Karat will address a public meeting at Paderu in Visakhapatnam today. File photo | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

1. YSR Congress Party leaders to hold a public meeting at Gajuwaka as part of the “Samajika Nyanabheri” bus yatra the party has embarked on.

2. Senior CPI (M) leader Brinda Karat to address a public meeting at Paderu in Visakhapatnam.

3. Commissioner, Technical Education, Pola Bhaskar to address a press meet on POLYCET-2022.

4. Anantapur district gears up for public meeting to be organised there as part of the YSR Congress Party bus yatra.

5. Nearly 40,000 people to attend YSR Congress Party’s bus yatra in Rajamahendravaram in East Godavari district.

6. GITAM University Vice-Chancellor to address a press conference on GAT – 2022.

7. Bahujan Samaj Party State president Paramjyothy to address a review meeting at Vizianagaram.

8. Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner G Lakshmisha to address a press conference on ban on use of plastic and other issues in the urban limits.

9. State government has released ₹10 crore for development of Adikavi Nannaya University.