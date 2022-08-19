Top Andhra Pradesh news developments today

Key news developments from Andhra Pradesh on August 19, 2022

The Hindu Bureau VIJAYAWADA
August 19, 2022 11:47 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Commodities being supplied to the victims of Godavari flood through boats in Eluru district of Andhra Pradesh. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana to release a Telugu version of Mahatma Gandhi’s autobiography ‘My Experiments with Truth’  brought out by MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, in Tirupati

2. Government Employees’ Association press meet in Vizianagaram on Chalo Vijayawada agitation planned by them in protest against the Contributory Pension Scheme

3. Godavari flood is still at a dangerous level: Konaseema district officials sounded a high alert

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Attendance through face recognition app: teachers stick to their guns and say that they will not use their personal phones to register their attendance

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app