Top Andhra Pradesh news developments today

Key news developments from Andhra Pradesh on August 19, 2022

Commodities being supplied to the victims of Godavari flood through boats in Eluru district of Andhra Pradesh. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

1. Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana to release a Telugu version of Mahatma Gandhi’s autobiography ‘My Experiments with Truth’ brought out by MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, in Tirupati

2. Government Employees’ Association press meet in Vizianagaram on Chalo Vijayawada agitation planned by them in protest against the Contributory Pension Scheme

3. Godavari flood is still at a dangerous level: Konaseema district officials sounded a high alert

4. Attendance through face recognition app: teachers stick to their guns and say that they will not use their personal phones to register their attendance