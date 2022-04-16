Top Andhra Pradesh news developments for the day

Key news developments from Andhra Pradesh on April 16, 2022

1.Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is attending a marriage in Kurnool district.

2. Jogi Ramesh assumed charge as Minister for Housing.

3. Traffic curbs imposed to ensure smooth passage of Minister K.V. Ushasri Charan’s convoy in Kalyandurg resulted in the death of a seven-month-old baby who needed urgent treatment for an illness. The child breathed her last while being taken on a two-wheeler to a hospital. The entire town was barricaded by the police from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

4. GVMC commissioner clears the air on User charges on garbage collection. He says that it is not a tax as presumed by many, but only charges on the services that are being provided by the GVMC. He also says that the awareness is picking up and initial resistance is coming down.

5. COVID-19 pandemic has put an end to the annual summer sports coaching camps in Visakhapatnam in the last two years. The camps which used to be organised for the children during summer by the GVMC in association with various sports associations used to get good reception. With the decline in COVID-19 cases, no restrictions by the government, the corporation is mulling to resume the coaching camps again from this month end.

6. Left parties hold protests over the hike in power tariff in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts