Top Andhra Pradesh news developments of the day

Key news developments from Andhra Pradesh today

1. BJP Kisan Morcha national president Rajkumar Chahar to address the State executive meeting.

2. Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan will visit Kurnool district today, where he will be distributing financial assistance of ₹1 lakh each to the families of 130 tenant farmers died by suicide.

3. Deep depression over Bay of Bengal, intensified into a cyclone today morning, and may intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by evening. The deep depression lay centred 1,140 km southeast of Visakhapatnam on Saturday evening.

4. Conference on Agricultural crisis - Farmers’ movements’ by A.P. Rythu Sangham to take place in Anantapur. All India Kisan Sabha national vice-president, Ashok Davle, will take part as the chief guest.

5. Andhra Cricket Association members will be addressing a press conference on ‘Andhra Premier League’ (APL) scheduled to start soon.

