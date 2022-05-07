Top Andhra Pradesh news developments of the day
1. Union Minister of Tourism G. Kishan Reddy and State Tourism Minister R.K. Roja will take part in a program conducted by Kshatriya Samajam in Visakhapatnam in connection with the death anniversary of revolutionary freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju.
2. Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu to hold a press conference today.
3. Chittoor farmers met Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu in New Delhi and appealed to him to take initiative for the establishment of a mango board.
4. Environmentalists and Left parties are holding a meeting on styrene gas leak incident that took place at LG Polymers plant in Visakhapatnam two years ago.
