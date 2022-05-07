Top Andhra Pradesh news developments of the day

Key news developments from Andhra Pradesh today

1. Union Minister of Tourism G. Kishan Reddy and State Tourism Minister R.K. Roja will take part in a program conducted by Kshatriya Samajam in Visakhapatnam in connection with the death anniversary of revolutionary freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju.

2. Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu to hold a press conference today.

3. Chittoor farmers met Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu in New Delhi and appealed to him to take initiative for the establishment of a mango board.

4. Environmentalists and Left parties are holding a meeting on styrene gas leak incident that took place at LG Polymers plant in Visakhapatnam two years ago.

