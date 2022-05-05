Top Andhra Pradesh news developments of the day
Key news developments from Andhra Pradesh today
1. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate Sri Venkateswara Institute of Cancer Care and Advanced Research and participate in Jagananna Vidya Deevena program at Tirupati.
2. TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu to address a public meeting at Bheemunipatnam.
3. High Court to hear contempt petitions filed by farmers against the government’s negligence in following the court order on the development of Amaravati capital city.
4. Press conference to be held by Home Minister T. Vanitha and DGP K.V. Rajendranath Reddy .
5. BJP Mahila Morcha’s to take out Statewide protests on the government’s alleged failure in controlling crime against women.
