Top news developments of the day from Andhra Pradesh
1. Bengaluru Customs Department officials probing the Ephedrine drug racket are likely to visit Andhra Pradesh today to collect more evidence on the trade.
2. Akshaya Tritiya celebration will take place as the public indulges in purchase of gold.
3. Annual Chandnotsavam at Lakshmi Narasimhaswamy temple, Simhachalam in Visakhapatnam district begins today.
4. TDP politburo member Varla Ramaiah has written a letter to NHRC on Sanjeevarayanapalem villege, Chilamathur mandal in Satya Sai district over high handedness of sub-inspector of police Mr Rangadu against the victim.
