Top Andhra Pradesh news developments of the day
Key news developments from Andhra Pradesh today
1. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is going to lay the foundation for a 5,230 MW integrated renewable storage project being set up by Greenko at Orvakal in Kurnool district with an investment of $3 billion.
2. Tourism Minister R.K. Roja visiting Paderu in Visakhapatnam district to review the status of tourism projects in the agency area there.
3. Sanitary workers announce a Statewide strike any time after June 2. Municipal workers union State president A. Ranganayakulu says 45,000 workers would resort to broom - down strike citing non-payment of medical and health allowance and non-linking of PF and ESI to outsourcing corporation.
4. Activists of BJP SC Morcha to protest at the head office of SC Corporation against the government’s anti-Dalit policies and diversion of funds from the sub-plan.
5. Folk artistes’ association is organising a round table meeting in Tirupati to condemn the TTD’s ban on the centuries-old practice of cultural troupes climbing Tirumala hills while by performing bhajans.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.