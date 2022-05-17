Andhra Pradesh

Top Andhra Pradesh news developments of the day

YSR Congress party leader and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. File Photo: By Arrangement

1. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is going to lay the foundation for a 5,230 MW integrated renewable storage project being set up by Greenko at Orvakal in Kurnool district with an investment of $3 billion.

2. Tourism Minister R.K. Roja visiting Paderu in Visakhapatnam district to review the status of tourism projects in the agency area there.

3. Sanitary workers announce a Statewide strike any time after June 2. Municipal workers union State president A. Ranganayakulu says 45,000 workers would resort to broom - down strike citing non-payment of medical and health allowance and non-linking of PF and ESI to outsourcing corporation.

4. Activists of BJP SC Morcha to protest at the head office of SC Corporation against the government’s anti-Dalit policies and diversion of funds from the sub-plan.

5. Folk artistes’ association is organising a round table meeting in Tirupati to condemn the TTD’s ban on the centuries-old practice of cultural troupes climbing Tirumala hills while by performing bhajans.

