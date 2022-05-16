Top Andhra Pradesh news developments of the day

Key news developments from Andhra Pradesh today

1. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to disburse input assistance to farmers under YSR Rythu Bharosa - PM Kisan scheme at Ganapavaram in Eluru district .

2. Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee to intensify stir against privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant as the Centre has appointed a committee to expedite it’s disinvestment.

3. Municipal Administration Minister Audimalupu Suresh to open urban health centres and facilities built in Kurnool Municipal Corporation at a cost of ₹10 crore .

4. Press conference by WaterAid India program coordinator Byjesh Kattarkandi on WaterAid projects in Andhra Pradesh.

