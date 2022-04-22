Top Andhra Pradesh news developments for the day

Key news developments from Andhra Pradesh on April 22, 2022

1. Members of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha will hold a protest at the APPSC office against "government failure to address the crucial problem of unemployment in the state".

2. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will meet members of self help groups in Ongole on release zero interest loans scheme.

3. CPI State Secretary K. Ramakrishna will hold a press conference in Anantapur.

4. Many leaders have been arrested in connection with the protest against setting up of caustic soda unit near Bikkavolu in East Godavari.

5. Non-conventional and Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh Limited (NREDCAP) to kick off 'Go Electric, Go Green" campaign today in Vijayawada.

6. Students to take part in the World Earth Day walkathon and cycle rally being organised by Isha foundation members in Tirupati.

7. Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayanaswamy to inaugurate Health Mela in Tirupati today.

8. The Hindu will hold an Earth Day painting competition with Arcelor Mittal group.

