Top Andhra Pradesh news developments for the day

Key news developments from Andhra Pradesh on April 19, 2022

Key news developments from Andhra Pradesh on April 19, 2022

Here are the key news developments in Andhra Pradesh to watch out for today:

1. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will viist Visakhapatnam today.

The Chief Minister is scheduled to meet Haryana CM Khattar who is undergoing treatment at a wellness centre and Vice President is expected to inaugurate statues in Alluri Sitharamaraju District.

2. Left parties will hold a press conference in Vijayawada today.

3. BJP state president Somu Veerraju to participate in poshan abhiyan programme in Vijayawada. .

4. CII seminar in Visakhapatnam on building sustainability and efficiency in the pharma industry.

5. CREDAI press meet to take place in Visakhapatnam today on the proposed national seminar on April 29 and 30.

6. State government to host Iftaar party at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation stadium, with Deputy CM and Minister for Minority Welfare Amzath Basha inspecting arrangements.

Read more news from Andhra Pradesh here.