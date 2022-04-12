Andhra Pradesh

Top Andhra Pradesh news developments for the day

CPI state Secretary K. Ramakrishna. File. | Photo Credit: GIRI KVS
Andhra Pradesh BureauApril 12, 2022 10:18 IST
Updated: April 12, 2022 10:18 IST

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Andhra Pradesh:

1. Cabinet ministers scheduled to take charge at the AP Secretariat today.

2. CPI to protest against the hike in prices. State secretary Ramakrishna to attend the same in Visakhapatnam.

3. Adikavi Nannaya University Vice-Chancellor to hold a press conference on the recent issues in the university.

4. Inauguration of the BSNL Executives Association all-India conference.

