Andhra Pradesh: New Vizianagaram District Collector to take charge on Tuesday

April 07, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Nagalakshmi Selvarajan

Nagalakshmi Selvarajan | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Newly-appointed Vizianagaram District Collector Nagalakshmi Selvarajan is expected to take charge on Tuesday, according to sources. Ms. Nagalakshmi who is currently working as the Collector of Anantapur was transferred to Vizianagaram by the State government on Thursday night. She belonged to 2012 batch of IAS officers. She is wife of Srikakulam Joint Collector M. Naveen Kumar (2019 batch). Both recently married in Tirupati. Outgoing Collector of Vizianagaram A. Suryakumari was posted as the Commissioner of Panchayatraj Department in Vijayawada. She is expected to take part in Spandana programme on Monday before taking up the new assignment.

