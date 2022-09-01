Andhra Pradesh: New SLBC Convener calls on Jagan 

V. Raghavendra VIJAYAWADA
September 01, 2022 18:35 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

State-Level Bankers’ Committee Convener Navneet Kumar with Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office on Thursday.
TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Union Bank of India (UBI) General Manager Navneet Kumar, who recently took over as Convener of the State-Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC), met Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office on Thursday. He was accompanied by UBI Deputy General Manager V. Ramesh. They had a brief discussion on the need for banks to provide credit support required for various schemes being implemented by the State government.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
banking

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app