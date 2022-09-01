Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: New SLBC Convener calls on Jagan 

State-Level Bankers’ Committee Convener Navneet Kumar with Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office on Thursday.

Union Bank of India (UBI) General Manager Navneet Kumar, who recently took over as Convener of the State-Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC), met Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office on Thursday. He was accompanied by UBI Deputy General Manager V. Ramesh. They had a brief discussion on the need for banks to provide credit support required for various schemes being implemented by the State government.


