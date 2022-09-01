Andhra Pradesh: New SLBC Convener calls on Jagan 

Union Bank of India (UBI) General Manager Navneet Kumar, who recently took over as Convener of the State-Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC), met Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office on Thursday. He was accompanied by UBI Deputy General Manager V. Ramesh. They had a brief discussion on the need for banks to provide credit support required for various schemes being implemented by the State government.