Andhra Pradesh: New sand stock points to come up in Annamayya district

Special officer will inspect the points once in 10 days, says Collector

Collector P.S. Gireesha on Wednesday directed the officials of the Mines Department to set up new sand stock points at Rayachoti, Rajampeta, Railway Kodur, Pothapolu, and Angallu in Annamayya district in a week, for an uninterrupted supply of sand for the ongoing Nadu-Nedu, Jagananna Colonies and other government works, in addition to the regular public needs.

At a review meeting with the officials from Annamayya and Chittoor districts here, the Collector said that the details of stock arrivals and distribution should be maintained while each Assembly constituency would have a special officer to inspect the stock points once in 10 days. “If the field staff have any difficulty at the sand reaches and stock points, they should immediately bring the same to the notice of higher officials to find a quick solution,” Mr. Gireesha said.

The officials informed the Collector that as of now the district had 13 sand reaches with a stock of 6.62 lakh tonnes. They said sand quarries and maintenance were handed over to the JP group in the district.

Mr. Gireesha said serious action would be taken against those involved in the hoarding of sand stocks.