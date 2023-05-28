ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: New Parliament building is a jewel in the crown of Mother India, says Pawan Kalyan

May 28, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

It is a symbol of a flourishing Indian democracy, says the Jana Sena Party leader

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the inauguration of the new Parliament building, Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan on Sunday said it was like a “jewel in the crown of Mother India.”

In a press release, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said India was proudly celebrating the diamond jubilee year of its Independence, and the new Parliament could not have come at a more opportune time.

The new building was a symbol of the flourishing Indian democracy, the JSP leader observed, and appreciated the fact that the massive structure had a rich collection of arts from various States, and the construction involved skilled workers from across the country.

