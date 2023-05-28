Andhra Pradesh: New Parliament building is a jewel in the crown of Mother India, says Pawan Kalyan

May 28, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the inauguration of the new Parliament building, Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan on Sunday said it was like a “jewel in the crown of Mother India.”

In a press release, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said India was proudly celebrating the diamond jubilee year of its Independence, and the new Parliament could not have come at a more opportune time.

The new building was a symbol of the flourishing Indian democracy, the JSP leader observed, and appreciated the fact that the massive structure had a rich collection of arts from various States, and the construction involved skilled workers from across the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.