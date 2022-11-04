Andhra Pradesh: New District Educational Officer of Chittoor takes charge

The Hindu Bureau CHITTOOR
November 04, 2022 20:47 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

K. Vijayendra Rao has taken charge as the new District Educational Officer(DEO) of Chittoor district here on Saturday.

Speaking to the media, the DEO said that he would strive hard to strengthen the government schools in rural areas. He said improving the standards of education and implementing every welfare scheme offered by the government for the students would be his priorities.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

“Concerted efforts would be made to bring the best results in the ensuing X Class examinations,” he said. The DEO sought the parents to come out with innovative suggestions for improving the standards in all government schools.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app