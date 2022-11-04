Andhra Pradesh: New District Educational Officer of Chittoor takes charge

K. Vijayendra Rao has taken charge as the new District Educational Officer(DEO) of Chittoor district here on Saturday.

Speaking to the media, the DEO said that he would strive hard to strengthen the government schools in rural areas. He said improving the standards of education and implementing every welfare scheme offered by the government for the students would be his priorities.

“Concerted efforts would be made to bring the best results in the ensuing X Class examinations,” he said. The DEO sought the parents to come out with innovative suggestions for improving the standards in all government schools.