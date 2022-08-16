Andhra Pradesh: New attendance app riles teacher associations

ADVERTISEMENT

Fresh instructions issued by the Department of School Education asking teachers to mark their attendance and that of the students through apps using their personal mobile phones from August 16 has riled the teaching fraternity.

Taking exception to the move, leaders of the Federation of Andhra Pradesh Teachers’ Organisations (FAPTO) on Tuesday met Commissioner of School Education S. Suresh Kumar, and appealed to him to take a re-look at the decision.

Under the new system, teachers should mark ‘casual leave’ in the attendance app if they fail to register it by 9 a.m.

The federation leaders informed the Commissioner that many teachers did not have Internet connection and many others were unable to download the app. Some of them were unable to upload the attendance details in the app due to technical glitches. They said the department should continue the past practice of providing devices to the teachers for registering attendance.

The department officials said it was the government decision to introduce the new attendance system, but assured them that they would try to address their concerns.

The FAPTO leaders later instructed teachers not to use the new system of attendance till a clarity emerged from the officials’ side.

Federation chairman N. Venkateswarlu; secretary general Ch. Manjula; co-chairmen K. Narahari, B. Manoj Kumar and V. Srinivasa Rao; and deputy secretary general S. Chiranjeevi were among those who met the Commissioner.

‘Repeal CPS’

Meanwhile, leaders of the Andhra Pradesh Teachers’ Federation (APTF) launched the sixth phase of their 100-day protest against “implementation of policies that are detrimental to the education sector.”

They demanded repeal of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) and restoration of the old pension scheme and G.O. 117. They also wanted the government to drop the school restructuring programme and do away with the new attendance system introduced for teachers.

Federation’s general secretary K. Bhanu Murthy said nearly 7 lakh students from government schools had migrated to private schools due to the merger of Classes 3, 4 and 5 with the high schools.

Contrary to the government claim that not a single school would be shut down, hundreds of schools were being closed down, he alleged, demanding a detailed statement by the government on the issue.

Former general secretary of the federation P. Panduranga Varaprasad spoke.

The leaders said they would not relent till all their demands were met by the government.