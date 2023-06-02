Andhra Pradesh: New 800-MW unit of NTTPS put on trial run

June 02, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The new 800-MW unit (Stage-V) of Dr. Narla Tatarao Thermal Power Station (NTTPS) here was put on trial run on June 2 (Friday) by Special Chief Secretary (Energy) and AP-Genco Chairman K. Vijayanand and AP-Genco Managing Director K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu by lighting up the boiler.

On the occasion, Mr. Vijayanand told the senior officials of the NTTPS, and BHEL and BGR Energy, which had done the boiler-turbine-generator and balance-of-plant works respectively, to complete the works on a war-footing in order to commission the unit by August.

Supply to grid

He stated that the AP-Genco was supplying 105 Million Units (MU) on an average to the grid daily, and that it was able to meet up to 45% of the demand. “Once the new unit of NTTPS begins generation, AP-Genco will be able to increase its daily supply to the grid by an additional 15 to 20 MU,” Mr. Vijayanand added.

He said the commissioning of the 800-MW unit of Sri Damodaram Sanjeevaiah Thermal Power Station at Nellore in October 2022, and the imminent coming on stream of the Stage-V of NTTPS in a span of one year, was a significant milestone.

The AP-Genco’s total installed capacity will reach 8,789 MW when the new unit of NTTPS starts generation. As on date, the Genco has 7,989 MW installed capacity (5,810 MW thermal, 1,774 hydel and 405 MW solar). Efforts are underway to get an additional 230 MW (120 MW x 2) generated at the lower Sileru hydel power plant by April 2024.

AP-Genco Directors G. Chandrasekhar Raju (Thermal), M.V.V. Satyanarayana (Hydel), Antony Raj (Coal), B. Venkatesulu Reddy (Finance) and Syed Rafi (HR) were present.