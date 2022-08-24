Andhra Pradesh: Netanna Nestham aid to be released on August 25

P. Samuel Jonathan GUNTUR
August 24, 2022 21:42 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weavers owning spinning wheels will get an annual sustenance under the YSR Netanna Nestham.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will credit an amount of ₹193.31 crore directly into accounts of 80,546 beneficiaries under the programme at a public meeting to be organised at Pedana in Krishna district on Thursday.

Under the scheme, each beneficiary having an own spinning wheel would get ₹24,000 annual sustenance .

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

So far, the State government has credited ₹776.13 crore under Netanna Nestham, ₹879.8 crore under pension scheme and ₹393 crore for APCO.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Every weaver will get ₹96,000 under the scheme and, so far, the government has spent ₹2,049.2 crore for handloom weavers alone.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app