Andhra Pradesh: Netanna Nestham aid to be released on August 25

Weavers owning spinning wheels will get an annual sustenance under the YSR Netanna Nestham.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will credit an amount of ₹193.31 crore directly into accounts of 80,546 beneficiaries under the programme at a public meeting to be organised at Pedana in Krishna district on Thursday.

Under the scheme, each beneficiary having an own spinning wheel would get ₹24,000 annual sustenance .

So far, the State government has credited ₹776.13 crore under Netanna Nestham, ₹879.8 crore under pension scheme and ₹393 crore for APCO.

Every weaver will get ₹96,000 under the scheme and, so far, the government has spent ₹2,049.2 crore for handloom weavers alone.