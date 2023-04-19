Andhra Pradesh: Nepali film fraternity asked to explore scenic locales in India

April 19, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Film and Television Promotion Council (FTPC) of India, in association with the Nepal Film Promotion Circuit (NFPC), organised an Indo-Nepal Cinema Exchange Summit-2023 on April 16 at the Nepal Film Board auditorium in Kathmandu.

The event was attended by Nepali superstar of the 90s Bhuvan KC, young actor Ayushman Joshi, and many other artistes and technicians of the Nepali film industry.

“The objective is to create a platform for exchange of technology, business models, and cast and crew,” said FTPC India president Chaitanya Janga and secretary V.S. Varma Pakalapati, who attended the summit, in a press conference here on April 19 (Wednesday).

Members from both sides invited each other to their countries for shoots describing their locales.

Mr. Chaitanya Janga and Mr. Varma invited the Nepal film industry to utilise the scenic beauty of India, especially in places like Araku in Andhra Pradesh, and promised all support on behalf of the FTPC India.

Nepal Film Promotion Circuit president and Nandi Productions Chairman and Managing Director Nutan, Director and International Programme Head, FTPC, Delhi, called for more such exchange meetings to bring artistes of the two countries closer.

“We will be able to create opportunities through collaboration of the two organisations,” said NFPC secretary Himal Neupade.