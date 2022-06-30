Andhra Pradesh: NEP a big impediment for education sector, says AISF

‘5,000 faculty posts in universities are lying vacant’

CPI leader K. Ramakrishna, MLCs K. Lakshman Rao and K. Narasimha Reddy at a meeting on education system in Vijayawada on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

The speakers at a meeting on ‘Education sector - Problems - Solutions’ organised by All India Students Federation (AISF) here on Thursday underscored the need for filling up the vacant posts in schools and universities.

They stressed on the need to fight against the National Education Policy (NEP)- 2020 which has become a ‘big impediment’ for the education sector.

Addressing the gathering, Progressive Democratic Front (PDF) MLCs K.S. Lakshmana Rao and Katti Narasimha Reddy gave a call to oppose the NEP- 2020 and shifting of the third, fourth, fifth classes to the nearest high schools.

They alleged that the State government was encouraging private universities in the name of the NEP. As many as 5,000 faculty posts are lying vacant in various universities and about 20,000 teaching posts are vacant in government schools, they said.

CPI State secretary K. Rama Krishna, AISF State president V. Johnson Babu, secretary K. Sivareddy, STU secretary Timmanna, Vidya Parirakshana Committee convener Ramesh Patnaik, Praja Natya Mandali secretary Chandra Naik and others attended the meeting.