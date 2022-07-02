Andhra Pradesh: NEP-2020 allows for 40% online classes

Ramesh Susarla July 02, 2022 20:19 IST

The remaining duration of the course has to be attended in person

As part of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines now allow students to attend 40% of their classes online. They will have to attend the remaining 60% of their classes in person, Centre for Economic and Social Studies professor Rajendra Joshi said. At a workshop on ‘Internalisation and Institutionalisation of National Education Policy-2020: Role and Responsibility of the Teacher’ on Central University of Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur campus on Saturday, CESS professor B.S. Padmavathi said that the universities could engage more with the industry and build themselves into research institutes with more vigour than earlier. She also emphasised the need for a multidisciplinary approach to help get better prospects in the industry and job sectors. Central University Vice-Chancellor S.A. Kori explained the efforts being made by the university in implementing the new policy and added that such workshops would be eye-openers for the faculty and students. University Professor V.V.N. Rajendra Prasad spoke about the current education scenario, guidelines of NEP-2020, and the contribution of a teacher to higher education.



