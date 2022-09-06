Andhra Pradesh: Nellore to host Army Agnipath recruitment rally from September 26

Army Recruitment Rally will be held in Nellore from September 15 to 26. It is for the first time the city will host the recruitment rally after the introduction of the Agnipath scheme.

Aspirants from across the State can take part in the recruitment rally at the A.C. Subbareddy Stadium for various posts such as Agniveer General Duty, Agniveer Technical, Agniveer Clerk / Store Keeper Technical, Agniveer Tradesman, acccording to an official release.

Candidates need to bring their admit cards and the documents mentioned in the admit cards to the rally site. Admit cards have been issued online on September 5. Candidates need to check their emails or www.joinindianarmy.nic.in to download their admit cards. Candidates must be clean shaven without any beard. Mobile phones will not be allowed. They must carry waterproof bags to protect their belongings in case of rain, the release said.

Candidates must carry all documents as per the notification in original and two attested photocopies each and latest passport-size photographs.