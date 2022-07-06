Andhra Pradesh: Nellore Rural MLA causes flutter by entering sewage canal

He was staging protest against ‘indifferent attitude’ of railway and civic officials to construction of bridge

Ruling YSR Congress Party MLA from Nellore Rural Assembly constituency Kottamreddy Sridhar Reddy caused a flutter by staging a novel protest by entering a sewage canal in protest against the alleged indifferent attitude of the railway and civic officials to construction of a bridge at Ummareddygunta in his constituency on Tuesday.

The denizens had raised the issue as the MLA visited the locality as part of the “Gadapa Gadappaku Mana Prabhuthvam” to know first hand the problems of the people. After giving a patient hearing, he caught every one by surprise by getting into the sewage canal himself even as a section of his followers tried to stop him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dissatisfied by the Nellore Municipal Corporation officials’ response that the works would be begun in two days, he insisted that railway and civic body officials give a written assurance to the people of the locality as to when it would be completed.

This was not the first time, the MLA had got into the sewage canal. He had taken such a step in 2018 when the Telugu Desam Party was in power. Then also, the officials responded saying that the bridge over the flood canal would be completed expeditiously. But the situation at the ground level had not changed for the better four years later.