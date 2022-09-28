Andhra Pradesh: Nellore police arrest two persons involved in gutka smuggling

They seize contraband worth ₹46 lakh during raids at two godowns in Nellore district

S. Murali NELLORE
September 28, 2022 20:06 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

SPSR Nellore Superintendent of Police Ch. Vijaya Rao looking at the seized contraband in Nellore on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nellore police on Wednesday arrested two persons reportedly involved in the smuggling of gutka from Karnataka into the State and seized contraband worth ₹46 lakh during raids at two godowns.

Addressing the media here, Superintendent of Police Ch Vijaya Rao said Special Enforcement Bureau(SEB) teams seized contraband worth ₹30 lakh, smuggled into the State from Tumkur in Karnataka, from a hideout in Thettu village, near Gudlur. Raids on another godown at Oguru village, near Kandukur, led to seizure of gutka worth ₹16 lakh, he said.

The arrested were Tirumala Raju (40) and Sudhakar (40), both from Kandukur.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Probe revealed that the duo had been smuggling the contraband from Tumkur, about 70 km from Bengaluru, and selling the same to people in the State at a higher price, the SP said.

In all, 11 cases were registered against the duo in the police stations at Gudlur and Singarayakonda under various IPC sections as also the The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances(NDPS) Act and the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act, Special Enforcement Bureau Joint Director K Srilakshmi said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

A suspect sheet was opened against Tirumala Raju in Gudlur police station in the past, she added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app