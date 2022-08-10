Andhra Pradesh: need to recollect sacrifices of freedom fighters, says Revenue Minister

Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao participating in the Quit India rally in Srikakulam on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

August 10, 2022 19:37 IST

‘Quit India movement was the turning point in the freedom struggle’

Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao on Wednesday said that Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav was a great opportunity for everyone to recollect great Indian freedom struggle and sacrifices of leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhai Patel and others. On the occasion of 80th year of completion of Quit India movement, several organisations conducted a massive rally with 150-foot-long national flag from Suryamahal Junction to 7- Road Junction.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Prasada Rao said that Quit India movement taken up in the Year 1942 was the turning point in the freedom struggle which made the British rulers to take a decision to leave India. Vidyadhari Degree College Chairman and NTR Municipal High School Old Students’ Association General Secretary Jami Bhimasankar said that the college students were actively participating in rallies and other cultural activities organised in connection with Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Kakinada Aditya Degree College Correspondent Baratam Chakravarthi said that students of all branches were being taught about the history of Indian Freedom struggle to enable them to know the sacrifices of great leaders and historical events. Kalinga Vysya Corporation chairman Andhavarapu Suribabu, Kapu Corporation Chairman Mamidi Srikanth, AP Kalinga Vysya State president Konark Srinu and Garimella Vignana Kendram president V.G.K.Murthy were among those present in the rally.