Andhra Pradesh: need to create awareness on blood donation, says official

‘Actual supply in Vizianagaram district is around 300 units per month against requirement of 500 units’

‘Actual supply in Vizianagaram district is around 300 units per month against requirement of 500 units’

Vizianagaram District Blood Banks and Storage Centers Nodal Officer B. Satya Srinivas said that awareness on blood donation was very important as it would to save precious lives of patients. He said that the requirement of blood was around 500 units per month in the district but the actual supply was around 300 units. He attended as the chief guest for the blood donation camp organised in RK Hospitals-Vizianagaram on the occasion of World Blood Donor Day.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the shortage was more in summer season with the closure of colleges and other institutions which would normally hold blood donation programmes.

RK Degree College correspondent K. Santosh said that the institution was able to contact many students for blood donation explaining the immediate requirement for many hospitals. Youth Services CEO V.Vijaya Kumar urged youth clubs to play a vital role in organising blood donation camps in rural areas too.

YSR Congress Party leader Pilla Vijaykumar asked the blood banks to hold awareness camps in rural areas where only a few people were coming forward to donate blood. Gandhi Blood Donors Club president Abdul Ravoof said that his organisation was able to ensure live blood donation to save victims of road accidents.

In another meeting organised in Rotary Club, the president of Rotary-Parvati Devi Anchalia Voluntary Blood Bank R.K. Jain said that only 7% of the population know the importance of blood donation and the number should go up to ensure sufficient reserves in blood banks. Anjaniputra Chiranjeevi Walkers Club President Tyda Ramakrishna Rao and others donated blood in blood bank of Indian Red Cross Society of Vizianagaram.