Andhra Pradesh: ‘NCC training a boon to students’

Collector M. Hari Narayanan addressing the NCC Cadets at summer camp held at Chittoor on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

The National Cadet Corps (NCC) would play a crucial role in molding the students to adapt to a disciplined lifestyle and making them responsible citizens, said Collector M. Hari Narayanan.

Addressing the NCC cadets at the valedictory session of the special summer camp organised by the Chittoor NCC unit at Police Training College here on Wednesday, the Collector said that the parents and the students, enrolled with the NCC, should be at the forefront to participate in the summer camps of the NCC whenever they were held.

He appreciated the parents for sending their children to join the summer camps during the holidays.

Mr. Narayanan said that the NCC training would go a long way in strengthening the willpower of students at a very tender age and they could face even big challenges in the future. Apart from physical fitness and balance of mind, the NCC training was going to be an essential part of students’ life in the future.

“The district administration is giving top priority to the sports and games, giving a fillip to the students, particularly from the rural side,” the Collector said.

Lt. Colonel Ranganatham informed the Collector about the various modules being introduced to the NCC cadets in the summer camps.

He said that several parents were now encouraging their children to join the NCC, and the enrollment was on the increase each year. He hailed the increasing number of girl students joining the NCC. He said that the NCC training would be immense importance to the youth who aspire to join the defence services.

The officials presented merit and participation certificates to the cadets.