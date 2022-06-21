Andhra Pradesh: NCC cadets perform ‘asanas’ on horseback, win accolades

Yoga Day observed at various institutions in Tirupati and Kadapa

NCC cadets showcasing their skills on the horseback at the Tirupati NCC group headquarters on Tuesday.

Yoga was performed across Tirupati marking the International Yoga Day on Tuesday, but what stood out were the acrobatic ‘asanas’ performed on horseback by the members of National Cadet Corps (NCC) attached to Tirupati group headquarters.

Cadets of 2nd R&V Battalion (Remount and Veterinary) showed their prowess in getting the highest level of training and perseverance in mastering the art.

Girl cadets of J.N.V. Valasapalli performed a fusion yoga and mesmerised the crowd. M. Shiva Nayak, a cadet who had entered the Guinness book for performing yoga continuously for 25 hours, also participated in the event and motivated the fellow cadets.

The discipline exhibited by the horses at the show also highlighted the level of rigorous practice.

Tirupati Group Commander Colonel Yogesh Dungrakoti stressed on the concept of a “fit and healthy India.”

In Kadapa, cadets of 30 Andhra Battalion led by Commanding Officer Lt. Col. Vibor Gupta and NCC officer P.V. Subba Reddy performed the feats as tutored by renowned yoga expert Bala Ankireddy.

Over 2,000 participants, including Scouts and Guides, and Chairman Kandula Chandra Obul Reddy performed remarkable feats at KSRM College of Engineering.

TTD’s SV Ayurvedic College organised a workshop on ‘Yoga for global wellbeing’ where Principal P. Muralikrishna and other resource persons explained the disorders that could be prevented through yoga and meditation.

At S.V. Zoo Park, curator M. Hima Sailaja and staff performed asanas.