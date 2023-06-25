Andhra Pradesh: Nayee Brahmins take to the street fearing threat from corporate entities

June 25, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

A large number of Nayee Brahmins took out a rally here on June 25 (Sunday) and the 850 traditional barber shops were closed in protest against corporatisation of their profession.

Members of the Nayee Brahmin Welfare Association garlanded the statue of B.R. Ambedkar after taking out the rally, and demanded that the profession be reserved for the Nayee Brahmins.

The association members said there were 2,500 Nayee Brahmins working in the 850 traditional shops in Anantapur district, but with corporate entities foraying into the district, people were losing their jobs.

People from other castes and religions were being trained in the profession, and those from the Nayee Brahmin community were not getting jobs, they said, and pointed out that their condition was similar to that of traditional kirana shop traders, who had lost their livelihood following the opening of supermarkets.