Andhra Pradesh: Natural farming needs to be encouraged to tackle climate change, says NITI Aayog Member

Horticultural crops will assume greater significance in the context of nutritional security; in the agriculture sector, horticulture provides 14% employment, of which 42% are women in India, says Governor

May 12, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - RAMANNAGUDEM (WEST GODAVARI)

The Hindu Bureau
NITI Ayog Member Ramesh Chand (left) and Governor S. Abdul Nazeer presenting an award to a student during the fifth convocation of Dr. Y.S.R. Horticultural University at Ramannagudem in West Godavari district on Friday.

NITI Ayog Member Ramesh Chand (left) and Governor S. Abdul Nazeer presenting an award to a student during the fifth convocation of Dr. Y.S.R. Horticultural University at Ramannagudem in West Godavari district on Friday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

National Institution for Transforming India (NITI Aayog) Member and Agriculture Economist Ramesh Chand on Friday stated that natural farming should be encouraged to tackle climate change and to improve production quality.

In his convocation address during the fifth convocation of Dr. Y.S.R. Horticultural University here in West Godavari district, Prof. Ramesh Chand said that the scientists and students encourage and promote natural farming.

Governor S. Abdul Nazeer, who presided over the convocation, stated that horticultural crops would assume greater significance in the context of nutritional security.

Mr. Adbul Nazeer said, “India is emerging as the food basket of the world. The production of horticultural crops has already surpassed agricultural production in India. The total horticulture production is 320 billion tonnes (2023).”

“In the agriculture sector, horticulture provides 14% employment, of which 42% are women in India,” said Mr. Abdul Nazeer. 

Referring to Andhra Pradesh, Mr. Abdul Nazeer has stated; “The State is emerging as one of the major horticulture hubs in the country. The State has registered a record growth in the production and research in horticulture, which spreads in 17.84 lakh hectares with an annual production of 312.34 lakh metric tonnes.”

Mr. Abdul Nazeer has said that it is a celebrating moment that Dr.Y.S.R. Agricultural University was encouraging drone and robotic technologies in horticulture in the State. 

Prof. Ramesh Chand and Governor S. Abdul Nazeer presented the Ph.D. Awards and gold medals to the scientists and students. University Vice-Chancellor T. Janakiram, Registrar B. Srinivas and professors were present.

