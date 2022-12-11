Andhra Pradesh-native employees who shifted from Telangana heave a sigh of relief as they get more time to obtain Local Status Certificate

December 11, 2022 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Presidential Order conceding them three more years ends their worry over the future of their children, as in the absence of the document they will be treated as non-locals in education and employment

V. Raghavendra

A large number of government employees belonging to Andhra Pradesh, who had shifted from Telangana following bifurcation but could not obtain Local Status Certificate (LSC) for various reasons, including the COVID-19 lockdowns, within the stipulated seven years were worried about the future of their children.

The reason for their worry was that the youngsters pursuing education and employment opportunities would be rendered non-locals in their home State if they did not possess the LSC.

On Saturday, they heaved a sigh of relief as a Presidential Order that conceded them three more years to get the LSC was notified by the Central government.

The order was for making an amendment to the relevant clause of the A.P. Public Employment (Organization of Local Cadres and Regulation of Direct Recruitment) Order, 1975.

The employees were till the other day desperately looking for LSC to have their children treated at par with the local candidates, but the issue remained to be sorted out for quite some time by the Central and State governments.

Now, the employees can obtain LSC, which facilitate their children to seek admission to various educational institutions and apply for jobs without the prospect of being categorised as non-locals.

A few representations were submitted to the Central and State governments in the last few months seeking that the employees be given additional time to get the LSC.

The employees, who were “unilaterally relieved” by the Telangana State power utilities were in a piquant situation as they had to first fight for their induction by the Andhra Pradesh power utilities.

