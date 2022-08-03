Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: National flags not being imported from China, clarifies OSD to Kishan Reddy

G.V.R. Subba Rao VIJAYAWADA August 03, 2022 21:12 IST
Goli Venkat, the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Union Minister for Tourism Culture and Development of North Eastern Region G. Kishan Reddy, has clarified that the Minister did not say that national flags were being imported from China.

In response to a news report published in these columns on August 1, the OSD, in a letter, said that the Minister clarified through a “non-verbal gesture” that flags were not being imported from China, but were being made in the villages by SHGs.

Asked about the impact on khadi industries, the Minister said that the government had given orders to various Khadi industries, but the production capacity might not be able to meet the huge demand of a large number of flags in such a short period of time. Hence the Government of India had allowed the usage of other material by altering the Flag Code, he said.

