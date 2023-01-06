Andhra Pradesh: National Education Policy encouraging skill-based eudcation, says Mizoram Governor Kambhampati Haribabu

January 06, 2023 05:36 pm | Updated 05:36 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Mizoram Governor Kambhampati Haribabu on Friday said that National Education Policy(NEP) had brought significant changes and encouraged skill-based education which is needed for youngsters to become entrepreneurs. He lauded the Union government for taking many initiatives to improve education system as well as Indian economy for the optimum utilisation of human resources available in the country. He attended as the chief guest at GYAN-2k23, a two-day national level technical festival in Avanthi Institute of Engineering and Technology (AIET) at Cherukupalli of Vizianagaram district.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that NEP was helping students to pursue other courses too while continuing their regular studies. “Vibrant Indian economy is providing ample opportunities for the youngsters, particularly engineering graduates. The youngsters should utilise the opportunities by improving their skills to meet the expectations of the industry. The colleges should also establish skill training centres to encourage students to learn new things,” said Mr. Haribabu.

JNTU-Kakinada Vice-Chancellor G.V.R. Prasad Raju asked the colleges to improve the infrastructure and laboratory facilities while congratulating Avanthi management for focussing on certificate courses. Former Minister and Avanthi Group chairman Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao said that skill-based training courses were introduced from the first year itself so that the students would become professionals while completing their graduation. NIT-Warangal Professor M. Sydulu, Director of the College A. Chandrasekhar and others were present in the meeting.