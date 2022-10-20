Andhra Pradesh: ‘National Education Policy-2020 will help revive glory of educational institutions’

Tirupati Mayor R. Sireesha Yadav and TTD Joint Executive Officer (Health and Education) Sada Bhargavi inaugurating the Principals and Educators Conclave organised by The Hindu Future India Club– SRM University A.P., in Tirupati on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 will bring in a slew of reforms and help revive the glory of ancient Indian educational institutes such as Nalanda and Takshasila, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Joint Executive Officer (Education and Health) Sada Bhargavi has said.

Addressing school principals at an educational conclave organised by The Hindu Future India Club and SRM University A.P. here on Thursday, she hoped that the policy, painstakingly drafted and meticulously implemented across the country, would focus on imparting life skills in children by adopting a multi-disciplinary approach.

As an official taking care of 29 educational institutions under the TTD umbrella, right from schools to junior colleges and degree colleges to polytechnics, besides the special schools for the deaf and single faculty institutions for sculpture, music and dance, she said passion held the key for a student becoming successful in career.

“Discussion triggers the tendency to question. Raising questions gives us the answers,” said Ms. Bhargavi, while appreciating The Hindu for taking the initiative in spreading the message on the nuances of the NEP-2020 among the stakeholders in educational sector.

“The two-hour deliberations will help pave the way for giving a firm shape to the educational sector for the next two decades,” she said.

Tirupati Mayor R. Sireesha Yadav called educational reforms as a ‘continuing process’, stressing the need for periodical critical analysis of curriculum to to suit the changing needs of the sector.

An obstetrician by profession, Dr. Sireesha recalled the drastic change witnessed in the curriculum from her MBBS days to the contemporary syllabus. “Future generations need to compete at the global level and hence our foundation needs to be strong,” she said, recalling the State government’s interventions in strengthening the sector such as ‘Amma Vodi’, ‘Mana Badi Nadu-Nedu’, ‘Vasathi Deevena’ and so on to improve students’ enrolment scenario.

SRM University-A.P. Deans B.V. Babu, Bharadhwaj Sivakumaran and B. Kamaiah gave an overview of the NEP. The Hindu Special Correspondent A.D. Rangarajan welcomed the delegates, while SRM University Director of Admissions Y. Sivasankar proposed the vote of thanks.