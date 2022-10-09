Andhra Pradesh: National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes & Narcotics at Palasamudram may be ready by 2023

A railway station has been sanctioned near the facility at a cost of ₹380 crore

Ramesh Susarla PALASAMUDRAM (SSS DIST.)
October 09, 2022 19:06 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The entrance gate of National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes & Narcotics at Palasamudram in Sri Sathya Sai district. | Photo Credit: R.V.S. PRASAD

 

ADVERTISEMENT

The second National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes & Narcotics (NACIN) is coming up at Palasamudram, abutting the National Highway-44 in Sri Sathya Sai District. Eight G+2 buildings are being constructed in the first phase of the project and around 30% of the construction work has been completed.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has proposed that the facility should be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2023.

In an attempt to facilitate rail connectivity to the future needs of the NACIN, the Union Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Railways have sanctioned a railway station at Palasamudram between Penukonda and Bengaluru at a cost of ₹380 crore. The station will be set up opposite the rear entrance gate of the NACIN.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Even as there were some concerns about the land acquisition in two villages for the academy, the Central government has paid ₹4.50 crore towards compensation to those who have parted with their land.

Meanwhile, the State government has sanctioned 10 acres near the NACIN for construction of a building for a Kendriya Vidyalaya.  

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

India has forged a tie-up with the SAARC nations to train its officers in customs, taxes, etc. The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials will be trained here, in addition to providing them with a mock airport and sea container landing place for real-time scanning for narcotics, says Anantapur Customs Superintendent M. Srikanth Reddy.

The facility, once commissioned, will impart refresher courses for the corporate-sponsored candidates in taxation and customs, approved GST practitioners, customs house agents to obtain a licence, along with a special certified course for agents. All Group-I officers from the State government posted in the Commercial Taxes Department will also be trained here.

The NACIN, meanwhile, has organised an eye camp for the villagers nearby. Sixty cataract and other surgeries were performed on the patients last month.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
Anantapur

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app