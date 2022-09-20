Andhra Pradesh: NASLAR University to provide legal support for land resurvey project

The officials of the State government and NALSAR University of Law exchanging MoU documents in Vijayawada on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The State government and NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) as part of which the latter will provide legal support for the YSR Jagananna Saswatha Bhu Hakku and Bhu Raksha Pathakam, a land resurvey project.

As part of the project, every parcel of land in the State is being surveyed again and numbered with geographical coordinates using the latest technology.

Legal support in drafting, reviewing, documentation, imparting training, legal research, resolving land disputes, preparing standard operating procedures (SOPs), conducting lectures, seminars, workshops, and spreading legal awareness are among the areas of cooperation as per the MoU, a release said.

NALSAR's Centre for Tribal and Land Rights (CTLR) has already undertaken several activities including assisting Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Central governments in drafting land legislations. It has trained more than 1,000 paralegal professionals who helped resolve more than 1 million land issues, the release added.