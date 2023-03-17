Andhra Pradesh: Narrow win for YSRCP-backed candidate in West Rayalaseema Teachers’ constituency

March 17, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

YSR Congress Party-backed candidate M.V. Ramachandra Reddy was elected from West Rayalaseema Teachers’ Constituency covering Kadapa, Anantapur, Kurnool districts by a margin of 169 votes over his nearest rival Onteru Srinivasula Reddy, who was backed by the TDP-APTF combine.

YSRCP-backed candidate in West Rayalaseem Graduates’ constituency Vennapusa Ravindra Reddy was leading after the 7th round of counting of the first preference votes with 65,136 votes, while the TDP-backed candidate Bhumi Reddy Ramagopal Reddy polled 63,754 votes. The Progressive Democratic Front candidate Potula Nagaraju polled 13,928 votes. Independent candidate Raghavendra Nagaruru polled 5,278 votes.

Counting of votes, which began at 8 a.m. on Thursday, ended at 4 a.m. on Friday at JNTU Anantapur Engineering College Campus, and the Returning Officer and Anantapur Joint Collector Ketan Garg announced the name of the victorious candidate after 11 rounds of counting and elimination of candidates in the teachers’ constituency during the counting of second preference votes.

At the end of counting, Mr. Srinivasula Reddy got 10,618 votes and Mr. Ramachandra Reddy 10,787 votes. The Joint Collector said that Mr. Ramachandra Reddy’s victory would be declared after receiving the official permission from the Election Commission.

Meanwhile, celebrations began on the JNTU-Anantapur campus and Mr. Ramachandra Reddy was carried on shoulders by his supporters and profusely garlanded.

Mr. Srinivasula Reddy, while congratulating the victorious candidate, alleged that many bogus voters had been enrolled by the ruling party before the MLC elections.

In the Graduates’ constituency, after completion of the 7th round, 1,68,023 votes were counted. A total of 1,54,931 votes were valid with 49 candidates in the fray. The final result was likely to be known on Saturday afternoon.