Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Narrow escape for Y.S. Vijayamma

A.D. Rangarajan KURNOOL August 11, 2022 19:43 IST
Updated: August 11, 2022 19:43 IST

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s mother Y.S. Vijayamma had a narrow escape in a road accident when she was returning to Hyderabad after participating in a wedding function in Anantapur on Thursday.

As her car reached the outskirts of Kurnool, the vehicle suddenly moved astray across the road, reportedly due to a tyre burst, but the driver carefully manoeuvred the vehicle and brought it to a halt. Ms. Vijayamma was shifted into another vehicle with the help of the escorting policemen, from where she left for Hyderabad.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...