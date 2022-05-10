Andhra Pradesh: Narayana's arrest is an act of political vendetta, alleges TDP

‘CM and Education Minister should take the blame for SSC exam malpractice’

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Polit Bureau member Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy on Tuesday condemned the arrest of former Minister and chairman of Narayana Group of Educational Institutions P. Narayana in connection with the SSC examination malpractice case.

Demanding the immediate release of Mr. Narayana, Mr. Chandramohan Reddy said his party colleague from SPSR Nellore district could not be held responsible by any means for the malpractice during the SSC examination, adding that it had tarnished image of the YSRCP government.

Describing the arrest of Mr. Narayana as the ‘height of political vendetta’, Mr. Chandramohan Reddy said that people had been fed up with the ‘misrule of the YSRCP government which had failed on all fronts’.

“The State government is incapable of conducting examinations in a fool-proof manner,” he alleged.

“Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy should take the blame for the malpractice, not Mr. Narayana,” he said, adding that the arrest of the former Minister was a ‘part of larger political conspiracy by the YSRCP’.

“The ruling party has been misusing the police and foisting cases upon key TDP leaders as it does not have the courage to fight the TDP politically,” said Mr. Chandramohan Reddy.