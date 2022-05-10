Andhra Pradesh: Narayana arrested after thorough probe in SSC exam malpractice case, says Sajjala

‘Govt. has sent a strong message that none is above the law’

The govt. is not vindictive as being projected by a section of media, says Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy.

Defending the arrest of Narayana Group of Educational Institutions chairman P. Narayana in the SSC examination malpractice case, Adviser to Andhra Pradesh government (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has said the the ‘decisive action’ has sent a ‘strong message that all are equal before the law’.

“The State government took action after a thorough investigation which revealed that it Mr. Narayana had encouraging copying and other malpractice into an organised crime. The government is not vindictive as being projected by a section of media,” Mr. Reddy said while addressing a media conference on Tuesday.

He alleged that all such malpractice were encouraged during the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) regime. “The YSRCP government shall never allow such malpractice as it impacts students’ future,” said Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy.

In this context, he said that Konda Reddy, a close associate of the Chief Minister, was also arrested as the government wanted to send a message that all were equal before the law.

He alleged that the opposition parties and a section of media were falsely accusing the government of being vindictive.

60 arrested so far

Meanwhile, Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana said that law would take its own course in the SSC examination malpractice case.

“Around 60 persons have been arrested in the case and 22 among the accused including vice-principal of Narayana Schools are working with private institutions,“ he said.