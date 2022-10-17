Andhra Pradesh: Nara Lokesh to visit Proddatur on Tuesday

He will call on party’s constituency in-charge G.V. Praveen Kumar Reddy, who has been arrested

A.D. Rangarajan KADAPA
October 17, 2022 23:21 IST

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) General Secretary Nara Lokesh will arrive in Proddatur town on Tuesday to call on the party’s constituency in-charge G.V. Praveen Kumar Reddy, who has been arrested and housed in Kadapa central prison.

It may be recalled that the police swooped down on the leader a few days back following the fracas between TDP and YSR Congress leaders who had gathered at his residence.

After having a ‘Mulakat’ with Mr. Reddy at the prison, Mr. Lokesh will reach Proddatur and call on the leader’s family members to express support on behalf of the party. He will also console the party worker Meruva Moorthy, who sustained injuries in the clashes.

