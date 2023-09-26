HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh: Nara Lokesh added as A-14 in Inner Ring Road alignment case 

September 26, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Nara Lokesh

Nara Lokesh | Photo Credit:

The stage is set for the arrest of Telugu Desam Party national general secretary Nara Lokesh in the Amaravati Inner Ring Road (IRR) alignment case with the CID adding him as Accused 14 in it and filing a memo to that effect in the Vijayawada ACB Special Court on Tuesday. 

The move is based on a complaint lodged with the CID by Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy in April 2022 that N. Chandrababu Naidu and P. Narayana (former Minister) misused their official positions with corrupt motives in finalising the designs of IRR and the Amaravati zonal development plans.

Mr. Lokesh comes into the picture as one of the beneficiaries of the said alignment of IRR and Amaravati plans as a top managerial person in Heritage Foods Limited (HFL).

He is also accused of organising the decision-making on IRR alignment in prior conspiracy with the public servants in such a manner that the road did not pass through their lands.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.