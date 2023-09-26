Andhra Pradesh: Nara Lokesh added as A-14 in Inner Ring Road alignment case 

September 26, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The stage is set for the arrest of Telugu Desam Party national general secretary Nara Lokesh in the Amaravati Inner Ring Road (IRR) alignment case with the CID adding him as Accused 14 in it and filing a memo to that effect in the Vijayawada ACB Special Court on Tuesday.

The move is based on a complaint lodged with the CID by Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy in April 2022 that N. Chandrababu Naidu and P. Narayana (former Minister) misused their official positions with corrupt motives in finalising the designs of IRR and the Amaravati zonal development plans.

Mr. Lokesh comes into the picture as one of the beneficiaries of the said alignment of IRR and Amaravati plans as a top managerial person in Heritage Foods Limited (HFL).

He is also accused of organising the decision-making on IRR alignment in prior conspiracy with the public servants in such a manner that the road did not pass through their lands.